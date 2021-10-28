Marvel-ous! Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayak bring kids to London premiere of 'Eternals'

Angelina Jolie and Selma Hayek are making the London premiere of her new film, 'Eternals,' a family affair again!



Jolie brought five of her children – Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 13, Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 16 – to the red carpet premiere. Meanwhile, Selma bring her daughter, Valentina Pinault to the big event.

Jolie, who portrays Thena in the sci-fi drama, arrived at the event in a stunning outfit featuring a black blazer, a white shirt and a flowing black skirt.

Doing again, this time, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, walked the red carpet in an altered version of the black-and-white Dior dress, which her mother, wore for a 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' press conference in 2019.

The stars of Marvel Studios' #Eternals stepped onto the blue carpet once again for the UK Gala Event in London. 💫 Experience the film only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/2TqXztNamA — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 27, 2021 ×

Angelina Jolie continues to have the cutest team in the universe supporting her during the #Eternals press tour. ❤️🥺 (📷: Getty)#AngelinaJolie #angelina pic.twitter.com/0f8N0niHDy — Sound of celebs (@CelebsSound) October 28, 2021 ×

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie told ET on the red carpet last week.

Maddox and Knox were casually dressed, meanwhile, Zahara chose a bold yellow off-the-shoulder mini dress and Vivienne wore a cream-coloured midi dress.

Salma, who attended the event with daughter Valentina, looked gorgeous in a custom red, sequined one-sleeved Saint Laurent dress. Meanwhile, her daughter opted for a long-sleeved mini black dress with white polka dots.

Speaking in ELLE's 2021 Women In Hollywood issue, Jolie opened up about her 'Eternals' co-stars and praised Salma for her "motherhood and power".



'Eternals' debuts in theatres next week.