Even our DNA hated each other: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone look back at legendary feud

In a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, Hollywood heavyweights Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone opened up about a rivalry that was once the stuff of legends, sharing that they once "hated each other" to an extreme degree. The story of their transformation from fierce competitors to close friends is a fascinating journey.

Stallone joked that "even our DNA hated each other.”

The tension between the two action stars reached its peak in the late 1990s when both actors, having invested in the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain, found themselves traveling together to various openings. This unique situation led to a thaw in their relationship, eventually paving the way for a genuine friendship and collaboration on various projects.

Schwarzenegger reminisced about the height of their rivalry, saying, "We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme – we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns. It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other."

The roots of their rivalry can be traced back to the 1977 Golden Globes when both actors were seated at the same table. Stallone faced a string of losses in nominated categories, while Schwarzenegger took home the New Star award. Stallone claimed that Schwarzenegger laughed at his losses, leading to a memorable moment where Stallone threw a bowl of flowers at him when Rocky won for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Their rivalry extended beyond the awards show, with each trying to outdo the other in their movies by taking on physically demanding roles and showcasing their action hero prowess. Schwarzenegger even alleged that Stallone had used body doubles in some of his films, adding further fuel to the fire.

However, as time passed, their animosity gave way to genuine friendship. Schwarzenegger and Stallone buried the hatchet, with Stallone even attending Schwarzenegger's inauguration as the Governor of California. Stallone, in a more recent interview, acknowledged Schwarzenegger's impressive physique and charisma, highlighting the transformation in their relationship from bitter rivals to close friends.

