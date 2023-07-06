Happy birthday, Sylvester Stallone! Celebrating his great lesser-known performances

Sylvester Stallone, one of Hollywood's greatest-ever action stars has turned 77. As we celebrate the birthday of his legend, it's the perfect time to reflect on his illustrious career that has spanned several decades. Widely known for his iconic roles as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo in the Rocky and Rambo franchises, respectively, Stallone has been a huge influence on the action genre. However, amidst the glare of his most popular characters, there are several lesser-known performances that also deserve recognition. Let's explore Stallone's great lesser-known roles Cop Land (1997) In this crime drama directed by James Mangold, Stallone takes on a departure from his typical action-hero persona to portray Freddy Heflin, a small-town sheriff. Cop Land showcases Stallone's ability to bring vulnerability and depth to a character. His performance as the deaf-in-one-ear sheriff, torn between loyalty and morality, is a standout in his filmography.

Daylight (1996) Daylight sees Stallone in the role of Kit Latura, a former emergency medical services chief, who finds himself trapped with a group of survivors in a tunnel collapse. While the film is primarily known for its gripping action sequences, Stallone's portrayal of a hero struggling against the odds offers a poignant display of his versatility.

Nighthawks (1981) In this crime thriller, Stallone plays Detective Sergeant Deke DaSilva, a New York City police officer tasked with capturing an international terrorist, played by Rutger Hauer. Nighthawks allows Stallone to explore the darker shades of his acting range as he portrays a determined cop engaged in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game. F.I.S.T. (1978) F.I.S.T. presents Stallone in a powerful dramatic role as Johnny Kovak, a blue-collar worker who rises through the ranks of a corrupt labour union to become its leader. This politically charged film delves into themes of corruption, power, and the cost of fighting for justice. Stallone's performance showcases his ability to tackle complex characters with depth and conviction. Paradise Alley (1978) Not only did Stallone star in this sports drama, but he also wrote and directed it. Paradise Alley tells the story of three brothers and their quest for fame and success in the world of professional wrestling. Stallone's involvement in all aspects of the film demonstrates his versatility and creative vision beyond acting.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE