Drew Starkey joins the cast of Daniel Craig-starrer Queer

Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey has said yes to Queer, which is to be helmed by Luca Guadagnino. The 29-year-old will feature opposite Hollywood superstar Daniel Craig, who will play Lee, an outcast American ex-pat living in Mexico. Starkey will star as a younger man with whom Lee becomes madly infatuated.

Variety recently reported that the ambitious indie film will go on floors this month at Rome's refurbished Cinecitta Studios. The movie will also feature Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henry Zaga, according to various inside sources.

Continuing his collaboration with the Italian director, American playwright Justin Kuritzkes has adapted the William S. Burroughs novel of the same name for the big screen. He also penned Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Fast, for Guadagnino.

British designer Jonathan Anderson will be designing costumes for the film. Recently, in a conversation with The Guardian, Anderson said, "It is one of my all-time favourite books. And the film has everything – Mexico, lots of drugs, and Daniel Craig."

Queer is Burroughs' second novel after Junkie and is set in decadent Mexico City in the 1940s. The novel is about a man who has fled from a drug bust in New Orleans. As he hops around clubs and bars full of American expatriate college students, discharged soldiers, and other characters on the edge of society, he becomes infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman named Allerton, a drug user, who, though indifferent to his advances, eventually relents. This leads to Lee's sexual yearnings turning into an obsession. Eventually, they go on a trip to South America in search of a drug known as "Yage", which Lee believes will make him psychic.

