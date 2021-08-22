Demi Lovato releases 'Melon Cake' music video on her 29th birthday

On the occasion of their 29th birthday, singer-actor Demi Lovato released the music video of `Melon Cake` from their seventh studio album `Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over.



Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Demi shared a snippet of the `Melon Cake` video with the caption "No more melon cakes on birthdays. 29, I`m here today and I`m happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook."

The Hannah Lux Davis directorial video begins with Demi taking a young girl to a bakery where she buys her a birthday cake. The video then changes to a frame featuring Demi in a black jumpsuit, jacket, and cowboy hat singing along to their liberating lyrics -- brought to life by rainbow-coloured visuals and eccentric background dancers.



People magazine shared that about an hour before the music video announcement post, Demi posted a video on their Instagram story of them getting their hair and makeup done and captioned the video "dropping something special on Facebook today.



"Demi who came out as non-binary publicly in May shared that they will be using they/them pronouns to best represent their "fluidity."Instagram and Twitter were flooded with birthday wishes from her loving fans and fellow Hollywood friends like Sam Smith, Nikita Dragun, and Valerie Loureda among others.