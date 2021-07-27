'Days of Our Lives' gets new life with limited series reboot

‘Days of Our Lives’ will get a new life with a new limited series reboot. It will feature characters from the long-running NBC soap.

Landing at Peacock, the limited series will be in five parts and be titled ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’. It will feature past and present fan favorites who are caught up in a mystery involving stolen jewels.

The cast for the limited series will feature current Days stars Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Billy Flynn, Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers.

Former cast member Lisa Rinna will reprise her role as Billie Reed, an agent for the International Security Alliance.

‘Beyond Salem’ will be the first original Days of Our Lives limited series.

‘Beyond Salem’ is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, the companies behind Days of Our Lives.