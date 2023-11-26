Bradley Cooper would do Hangover 4 in an instant but there's a catch

Bradley Cooper, renowned for his recent forays into more serious roles, has expressed openness to reprising his famous character, Phil, from the hilarious and popular Hangover series. Cooper, known for his versatility, hinted at his willingness to reunite with the cast for a potential fourth instalment.

During an appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour, Cooper shared his sentiments, stating, "I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant." He expressed his fondness for director Todd Phillips and co-stars Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms, indicating his willingness to return to the beloved comedy franchise.

However, despite Cooper's willingness, he speculated that Phillips might not share the same enthusiasm for another sequel. "I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that," Cooper added, acknowledging the director's potential reservations.

The Hangover series, a comedic saga following a wild bachelor party in Las Vegas, starred Cooper alongside Helms, Galifianakis, and others.

The initial film in 2009 soared to box office success, grossing over $469 million worldwide. Subsequent sequels, The Hangover Part II (2011) and The Hangover Part III (2013), further solidified the franchise's popularity.