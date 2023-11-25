Venom 3 resumes filming after 118-day hiatus: Tom Hardy celebrates return to set
Tom Hardy, the star of Venom 3, excitedly announced the resumption of filming on social media.
After a 118-day hiatus due to an actors' strike that concluded on November 8, Venom 3 is back in action, according to star Tom Hardy. The actor, who plays the titular character, took to social media on Friday to share the good news and express his enthusiasm for returning to the set.
In an Instagram post featuring a snapshot of himself alongside director Kelly Marcel and stunt double Jacob Tomuri, Hardy captioned, "The Last dance — thankfully we are back to shooting." He went on to reflect on the joyous journey of working on the film, acknowledging the challenges that come with the job but adding that the passion for the craft makes it all worthwhile. Hardy extended his gratitude to the entire team involved in the production, including the cast, crew, friends, and family. He highlighted the pleasure of being surrounded by such a talented and dedicated group of individuals within the Venom franchise.
A special mention was reserved for director Kelly Marcel, whom Hardy praised as his "dear friend" and "writing partner." He expressed pride in Marcel's role in steering the film, urging her to trust her instincts, which he believes are always on point.
The actor also took a moment to appreciate his friend and stunt double, Jacob Tomuri, affectionately calling him his "brother" and "face plant chief operator."
Venom 3 initially kicked off production in late June in Spain, with Marcel not only directing but also handling the writing duties. However, filming came to a halt when the actors' strike began in July. The addition of new characters played by Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor brings fresh dynamics to the anticipated installment.
Originally slated for a July 12, 2024 release date, the film's timeline was adjusted to November 8, 2024, to accommodate the production delay caused by the strike. This extension allows the team ample time to wrap up shooting and finalise post-production tasks, ensuring that the conclusion to the Venom trilogy meets the high expectations of fans.