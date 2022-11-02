'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' director reveals MCU film was inspired by 'Terminator 2'. Here's how

The release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a little more than a week away, and the excitement surrounding the film is at an all-time high. And for good reason, for the first film, released in 2018, was historic in many ways. For the first time, a mainstream commercial superhero film had a predominantly black cast and it told a story from their own perspective, not the white man's. Also, it proved to be a humongous hit, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. 'Wakanda Forever' does not have the first film's star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020. A new character, possibly Letitia Wright's Shuri, will take up the mantle. It does, however, bring back director Ryan Coogler.

In a recent interview, Coogler revealed that James Cameron's acclaimed 1991 science-fiction film 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' was a big inspiration for him while creating the character of Namor, Tenoch Huerta's supervillain and a member of a race of people who live underwater. He attacks Wakanda along with his army in the wake of the death of T'Challa, the original Black Panther.

Coogler told Collider, "Terminator 2 is a big inspiration for this movie. Big time. And you think about what T-1000 wants, and what Arnold Schwarzenegger's robot wants. They both want John Connor, but T-1000 wants to kill him, Arnold Schwarzenegger's character wants to protect him. That's the movie. And I look at it like that and also try to spend time with them. Not too much, you know what I'm saying? But enough that you understand where they're coming from and that you believe them when they make threats."

Also Read: 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' tracking for a huge $175 mn opening!

Marvel Studios Feige recently opened up about the difficult decision he and director Ryan Coogler took to not choose a new actor for the role of T'Challa.

Feige told Empire, "It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story."

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is tracking for an impressive opening weekend of $175 million at the box office in its domestic market (North America), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be the final film of Phase 4 of MCU. It will release on November 11.

