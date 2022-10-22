'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' tracking for a huge $175 mn opening!

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', is tracking for an impressive opening weekend of $175 million at the box office in its domestic market (North America), as per The Hollywood Reporter. This is considerably lower than the original 2018 film's $202 million, but still a lot in the current pandemic-affected times. The original went on to gross $1.34 billion worldwide. The lower estimates might also be because of the absence of Chadwick Boseman, beloved late actor who essayed the role of T'Challa or the titular Black Panther in the original. He died of colon cancer in 2020.

A new actor will play the role of Black Panther, but like the actor, his character T'Challa is canonically dead in the MCU. Letitia Wright's Shuri is rumoured to be the next character to take on the mantle of Black Panther.

Marvel Studios Feige recently opened up about the difficult decision he and director Ryan Coogler took to not choose a new actor for the role of T'Challa.

Feige told Empire, "It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story."

He added, "The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?' And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be the final film of Phase 4 of MCU. It will release on November 11.