BAFTA 2021: Nomadland sweeps awards, India's 'White Tiger' loses in both categories

BAFTA awards Photograph:( Twitter )
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021 took place on Sunday in London
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards took place on Sunday in London. The winners for the night were announced as many actors took up the role of a presenter including Indian star Priyanka Chopra.
While there was enough Indian presence at the awards, ‘The White Tiger’, nominated in two categories could not make it to the winners list. The film was nominated in categories including best actor and best adapted screenplay, however, it lost on both counts.
Adarsh Gourav and Ramin Bahrani lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins who won the best actor's award for ‘The Father’, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller bagged the award for best adapted screenplay for the same film respectively.
In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns at BAFTA 2021
It was however the night of ‘Nomadland’ as it swept the BAFTA 2021 Awards bagging four categories including best film, best actress and best director. Chloe Zhao's US recession drama ‘Nomadland’ is about a community of van dwellers.
The BAFTA ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the pandemic restrictions.
BAFTA 2021 honours Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in 'In Memorium' segment
Nomadland sweeps BAFTAs as women filmmakers triumph
An emerging star, 19-year-old Bukky Bakray, won the EE Rising Star award, chosen by public vote, for Rocks, a coming-of-age drama set in London. She made her debut after being discovered through open auditions.
Double Oscar-winning director Ang Lee bagged Bafta Academy Fellowship.
Check out the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2021:
Best film: Nomadland
Best Actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father
Best Film: Nomadland
Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round
Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
Best Animated Film: Soul
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Best Casting: Rocks
Best Cinematography: Nomadland
Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee
EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi