BAFTA 2021: Nomadland sweeps awards, India's 'White Tiger' loses in both categories

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards took place on Sunday in London. The winners for the night were announced as many actors took up the role of a presenter including Indian star Priyanka Chopra.

While there was enough Indian presence at the awards, ‘The White Tiger’, nominated in two categories could not make it to the winners list. The film was nominated in categories including best actor and best adapted screenplay, however, it lost on both counts.

Adarsh Gourav and Ramin Bahrani lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins who won the best actor's award for ‘The Father’, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller bagged the award for best adapted screenplay for the same film respectively.

It was however the night of ‘Nomadland’ as it swept the BAFTA 2021 Awards bagging four categories including best film, best actress and best director. Chloe Zhao's US recession drama ‘Nomadland’ is about a community of van dwellers.

The BAFTA ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the pandemic restrictions.

An emerging star, 19-year-old Bukky Bakray, won the EE Rising Star award, chosen by public vote, for Rocks, a coming-of-age drama set in London. She made her debut after being discovered through open auditions.

Double Oscar-winning director Ang Lee bagged Bafta Academy Fellowship.

Check out the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2021:

Best film: Nomadland

Best Actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi

