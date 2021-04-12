BAFTA 2021 honours Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in 'In Memorium' segment

The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) paid tributes to late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their ‘In Memorium’ segment.The two actors died last year.

‘In Memorium’ segment had tributes to other actors too including Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas and Chadwick Boseman.

The tribute, in the form of a video clip, was a homage paid to over 40 artists from the world of entertainment that were lost during the past year. It included those to actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

The video started with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Irrfan Khan's name was accompanied by a dialogue from his 2012 Hollywood film 'Life Of Pi'.

Other late artistes who were remembered in the video included Ian Holm and Barbara Windsor, and the video ended with a tribute to 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman.

The BAFTA, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, offered their condolences to the Royal household on the loss of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9.

It was an emotional moment for fans as they took to Twitter to mourn the loss of these actors.

