Anthony Rapp: 'I came forward to speak about Kevin Spacey because I was not the only victim'

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is currently facing trial in New York over sexual assault claims. At the height of the #MeToo movement, actor Anthony Rapp had accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time. In a recent development, Deadline reported, one statement from Rapp in his testimony led the courtroom to erupt in shouts. Rapp was asked by his attorney Peter Saghir whether he gave that fateful interview to Buzzfeed to raise his public profile. In response, Rapp said, "I came forward because I knew I was not the only one Kevin Spacey had made advances to."

Spacey's lawyer immediately objected to the claim and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan sustained the objection. He ordered the sentence be removed from the record and told the jury not to consider it.

Watch | Anthony Rapp takes the stand in trial against Kevin Spacey sexual assault case

Rapp had told Buzzfeed that Spacey picked him up and lay down partially on top of him. "I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp had said. He is seeking $40 million in damages.

Spacey had apologised to Rapp on the same day of the allegations. He had also come out as gay, attracting the ire of the LGBTQ community. "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," he wrote on his social media handles.

Following Rapp, fifteen others also came forward to accuse Kevin Spacey os sexual misconduct.

After the allegations against Spacey came to light, streaming service Netflix ended its association with him, shelving his film 'Gore' and firing him from the popular political drama 'House of Cards'. Spacey was also removed from Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' by Sony, and the film was reshot with Christopher Plummer replacing him.