Actor Anthony Rapp testifies against Kevin Spacey in sexual misconduct trial

Actor Anthony Rapp, who sued Kevin Spacey in 2020 for battery and intentional infliction of emotional misery, fought back tears as he testified in court on Friday. In a civil trial against Spacey, Rapp alleged that the Oscar-winning actor had made an undesirable sexual advance in 1986 when he was just 14.

Recalling the incident, Rapp shared that he felt like a "deer within the headlights" when Spacey climbed on top of him at a celebration. Explaining further on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court docket, Rapp said, "He climbed on top of me and he put his full weight on my chest, pressed into me with his chest. He was pressing his groin into my hip, the side of my hip."

Rapp said that he felt frozen when the incident was taking place. "I didn't shove him off. I squirmed my way out from underneath him," Rapp testified. He then rushed to the bathroom to make sense of what had happened, and eventually left the apartment.

"I don’t know what I did to invite him to climb on top of me and push his groin into me," Rapp said.

"I used to be this 14-year-old little one and I had no need to have any type of expertise like this in my life," mentioned Rapp. "It was extremely horrifying and really alarming and completely antithetical to anything that I had ever skilled."

Also read: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage can't be repaired, couple to file for divorce: Reports

Meanwhile, Spacey has denied Rapp's accusations and has maintained that the 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor invented the whole incident in an attempt to increase his personal profile.

Spacey, who has received several accolades for his silver screen performances, has been accused by more than 20 men of sexual misconduct. He faces a legal trial in London over alleged assaults between 2005 and 2013.

The accusations have also impacted Spacey's career. Netflix dropped him from its political drama sequence 'Home of Playing cards' and Christopher Plummer replaced him in 'All of the Cash within the World'.