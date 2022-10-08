Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage can't be repaired, couple to file for divorce: Reports

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, who have been living separately for the last few weeks, are reportedly on the verge of divorce. Several reports have claimed that the couple has hit a rough patch in their relationship and the two are exploring their options regarding their marriage.

A few days ago, CNN reported that the two have hired divorce attorneys and that they are dealing with "marital issues". Now, the latest is that the fashion model is not willing to reconcile and is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.

A source close to Gisele has told People where the model currently stands and what she has been feeling since the news came out.

Speaking to the publication, a source said, "She is done with their marriage," while adding, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

"She is just trying to figure out her life," the source added. "She doesn't have much contact with Tom."

Also read: Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry

Bündchen, who shares two kids with Brady, doesn't feel that there will be any custody issues.

Reports of Brady and Bündchen having a difficult time in their marriage have been doing rounds for several weeks now. It's speculated that the couple started having problems soon after the 42-year-old returned to the NFL for another season after previously announcing his retirement. His choice to go back on his decision has led to "a lot of tension" between the couple, according to several sources.