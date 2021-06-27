Anthony Ramos responds to 'In the Heights' poor box office performance

Everyone expected a lot from the recently released movie 'In the Heights', but the movie opened up with disappointing numbers with earning just $11.5 million in its opening weekend and a total of $22.5 million since it released.



Now, responding to the movies poor performance, lead actor Anthony Ramos has opened up about the box office numbers. The 29-year-old actor plays Usnavi in Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical.



In an interview with the Associated Press, Anthony addresses the box office and also talked about how the movie was also available to stream for free on HBO Max.

“Nobody’s ever going to talk about how many streams it got on HBO Max. You know? If the movie had come out in the theaters only, who knows what the box office would have been because it only would have been available in the theater,” Anthony said.



“But, it was available in people’s living rooms on their TV and they were able to see it that way and many people did. Many people watched it multiple times in their house. That’s what happens. The box office is going to suffer if it’s available somewhere else and it’s more convenient to people to watch it in their house.”

Further, he added how personally he is not affected by the movie performance and said, “At the same time, I’m not disappointed at the box office. I’m not. Because people are watching the movie. The most important thing to me is that people are seeing the film. I don’t care how you watch it. As long as you see it. The most important thing to me is the message in the movie and that people see it and they feel it. And it will live with them forever,” he said.



“There are certain movies that were cult classics that didn’t do well at the box office at all and left the theater and became smashes… box office is important, but we’re still in a pandemic.”

Box office experts predicted that the movie would gross $20 million on its opening weekend, but it only collected $11.5 million. As of now, it has grossed an estimated $22.5 million.

Based on the 2008 Broadway show, it is set in the titular Latinx community of New York City’s bustling Washington Heights. When the neighbourhood’s charismatic local bodega owner, and the pic’s humble narrator, finally decides to fulfil his dream of going to the island his parents called home, his departure will change his beloved block forever.