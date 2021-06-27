'Fast and Furious 9' all set to smash pandemic-era box office record

The 'Fast and Furious' is one of the most celebrated franchise. After dominating the overseas box office, the ninth instalment is now on its way to break a pandemic-era domestic box office.



After so many delays, 'F9' is out on American theatres and is raking in the big numbers. As per Variety, the movie raked in $30 million on a single day alone from 4,179 theatres and is all set to record with an estimated $68 million debut.



If it's sales continue to progress over the weekend, Vin Diesel is all set to smash the pandemic-era box office record currently held by 'A Quiet Place Part II,' which debuted at $48.3 million. Paramount movie broke the record and become the first movie to cross $ 100 million.



The prediction also said that the movie is expected to be the highest-grossing box office debut since December 2019’s 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.' F9 has already broken its record internationally, earning $300 million from 23 markets.



As per the THR, this past weekend, the franchise became the fifth-biggest franchise globally with $6.2 billion, surpassing the X-Men series. F9 will continue its international rollout throughout the summer and has many key markets left in which to open (including the U.K. this weekend).



The release of 'F9' in India is still unclear though, cinemas in many states still closed following the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

