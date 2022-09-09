Ana de Armas says Marilyn Monroe's ghost 'threw things off the wall' on 'Blonde' set

Ana de Armas, who stepped into the shoes of Marilyn Monroe for the Netflix film 'Blonde', recently spoke to the press at the Venice International Film Festival and revealed how the enduring Hollywood icon's ghost made her presence felt on the sets during filming.

On Thursday, de Armas told reporters, "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us." She added, "I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something."

"Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it," said the Cuban-born actress.

De Armas also admitted that she knew little about the iconic actress of the 20th century when she took up the role. And, that's why she immersed herself in the character before the filming schedule.

"She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful," the Golden Globe nominee said.

Director Andrew Dominik, who spent more than a decade trying to bring the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oatesby to the screen, also spoke to the media. He said, "It definitely took on elements of being like a seance."

Speaking about the decision of casting de Armas despite her strong Spanish accent, Dominik said that he was convinced the actress could play the demanding role after seeing her 2015 film 'Knock Knock'.

"I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV. It is a little bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks through the door you know it," Dominik said.

'Blonde' also stars Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 8. It is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on September 16. On Netflix, the movie will release on September 28.