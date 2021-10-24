Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Stunt double accidentally shot two rounds day before fatal accident

A stunt double for Alec Baldwin had reportedly fired two rounds of live ammunition days before the Hollywood actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza injured with a prop gun, reports claim.

A source told ABC News that safety concerns related to weapon usage were brought to the attention of the producers. They also claimed that there had been two cases of accidental firearm discharges before the fatal mishap. These include the stunt double's firing of live rounds.

The accident took place on Thursday.

On Friday, Alec Baldwin issued a statement, saying, "I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The film's director Souza has issued his first statement following his hospitalisation for a gunshot wound from a prop firearm fired by Baldwin.

"I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out…It will surely aid in my recovery."

Alec Baldwin co-wrote, produced and starred in the film.

Filmmaker James Gunn, the director of 'Suicide Squad', was among those who paid tribute to the dead cinematographer and wrote of his concerns about gun safety on film sets in general.

"My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family," said Gunn on Twitter.

