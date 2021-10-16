Adele: Ed Sheeran can 'panic' as his album releases closer to mine

The two most anticipated music albums from Adele and Ed Sheeran are on the way. Ed is all set to release his upcoming album 'Equals' around the same time as her latest, '30'.



Recently, during a chat with UK's Heart Radio, the songstress gave a funny response about the release of her upcoming album near Sheeran album.



During her appearance, the host told her about Sheeran new album is releasing near '30' and pointed her saying 'no need to panic' to which Adele jokingly said, Sheeran, should be ‘Panicking’ that his fourth studio album is coming out around the same time as '30'.

“Ed Sheeran’s got an album coming out around the same time,” the radio host told the 33-year-old singer, who replied, “On the 19th?”

"Well, not the 19th. Don't panic!" the host said, "I ain't panicking," she replied with a giggle. "He can panic!".

Adele on dropping music at the same time as Ed Sheeran: Panic??? HE can panic!!!



She added, "I love Ed and I really love his wife Cherry."

Talking further she added, "It feels good. I sort of revved myself back up to do it last year in 2020 so I feel like I've been preparing enough," she said. “Now I’m as cured as anything. Trekking through all that, you know, poo, was worth it.”



Adele's last album '25' came out in November of 2015.



Ed’s latest album 'Equals' is coming out on 19 October, with Adele’s 30 drops on November 19.