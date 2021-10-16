Katey Sagal's hit by a car in Los Angeles; recovering

Actor Katey Sagal is now recovering after being struck by a car and later taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday, reports claim.



According to reports, 'The Sons of Anarchy' and 'Married… With Children' actress "will be fine" and is expected to return home soon, an insider reportedly told a global news website.

Sagal was hit by a car taking a left turn while she was crossing the street. Quoting law enforcement sources, a global news website said that no citations were issued and no arrests were made. However, the incident is under investigation.



Katey Sagal's breakout performance was in 'Married… With Children', which aired for 11 seasons. Her other notable works include dramedy 'Shameless', among many others.

