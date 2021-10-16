Sean Penn's wife Leila George files for divorce after a year of marriage

Actor Sean Penn and Leila George marriage is coming to an end.



Reportedly, Australian actress Leila has filed for divorce after one year of marriage. As per TMZ, she has filed divorce docs in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to online records.

It’s not clear what led to the split. The couple started dating back in 2016 and they tied the knot in July 2020 during the pandemic in a private ceremony with only a few loved ones present.



For the unversed, George is the daughter of actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.

This will be the third divorce for Sean, he was previously married to actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010 and his first marriage to Madonna lasted from 1985 to 1989.



Penn and Wright also share two children, Dylan Penn and Hopper Jack Penn.