Rapper Eve is expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Celebrity couple Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child together.



The 42-year-old rapper announced on her Instagram showing off her baby bump and tagged Cooper.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️,” she wrote. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

In the Instagram post, she can be seen holding her growing baby bump, and she also gave her fans a closer look at her bump in the second post.



Sharing the same pictures on his Instagram account, Cooper wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️.”

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. Maximillion has four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.