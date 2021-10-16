Dorothy Steel, Black Panther actor, dies at the age of 95

Dorothy Steel, who has played a role in 'Black Panther', has died at the age of 95.



The actor's agent Cindy Butler shared the news on Facebook, sharing that Steel died on Friday morning at her home in Detroit.

Also read: Farrukh Jaffar, Swades & Gulabo Sitabo actor, dies in Lucknow at 88



"Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you. Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective," Butler wrote.



Interestingly, Steels did not take up acting till she was 88 years of age. Her acting credits include an episode of the TV series 'The Trouble With Going Somewhere', TV movie 'Merry Christmas', 'Baby' and the film 'Daisy Winters'.

Also read: You S3 review: The malice is oh-so-attractive! Take a bow, Badgley & Pedretti



"Per Ms. Dorothy, she told me to tell everyone that arrangements and flowers where to send will be posted via facebook. She was still telling me what to do. That was my Ms.Dorothy………….WAKANDAFOREVER," wrote Butler in the Facebook post.