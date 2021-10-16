Farrukh Jaffar, Swades & Gulabo Sitabo actor, dies in Lucknow at 88

Veteran Indian actor Farrukh Jaffer passed away at the age of 88 in Lucknow, reports confirm. She has worked in several films in a career spanning decades, her most recent work was in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo'.



On Friday, October 15, Jaffer died following a brain stroke, her grandson informed.

Shaz Ahmed, Jaffar’s grandson, told Indian news agency PTI, "My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke. Her last rites will take place on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan."

As per the grandson, Jaffar started her Bollywood career with the film 'Umrao Jaan' in 1981, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother.

However, her most recent, noteworthy work was with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Jaffar played the role of Fatima Beghum.

Bollywood screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi took to Instagram to express her grief over Farrukh Jaffar's death. Sharing a photo of the now deceased actor, Chaturvedi wrote, "begum gayiin. Farrukh jina aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyegaRIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo (sic)."

Farrukh Jaffar acting credits also include 'Peepli Live', 'Swades', 'Sultan' and 'Secret Superstar'.

