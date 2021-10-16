Sir Elton John tops music charts after a long wait of 16 years

Music legend Sir Elton John has secured the top position in the UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years. John, who recently collaborated with current millenniel music sensation Dua Lipa, is the first artiste to top the 10 singles list in six separate decades.



The Sir Elton John-Dua Lipa collaboration, titled 'Cold Heart' (Pnau Remix), made it to number one on Friday after three weeks of being at number two, reports claim.

The last he had topped the singles chart was back in 2005 when he had appeared on American rapper 2Pac's single 'Ghetto Gospel'.



'Cold Heart' has reportedly scored 64,000 chart sales and has been streamed over 5.9 million times.

Interestingly, Sir Elton John's first number one single was also the product of another collaboration with a female singer named Kiki Dee, with 1976's 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'.

