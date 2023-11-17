A toboggan ride: Ridley Scott on reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon

In a reunion that spans more than two decades, veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott and Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix have once again joined forces, creating what Scott describes as "a toboggan ride" of a filmmaking experience, a Reuters report said. The duo, known for their collaboration in the iconic film Gladiator, have teamed up for the highly-anticipated Napoleon Bonaparte biopic titled Napoleon, which recently premiered in London.

Scott, the acclaimed director behind cinematic gems like Thelma & Louise, Alien, and The Martian, expressed his delight in working with Phoenix again. When asked about his experience, Scott humorously remarked, "It was exactly the same. I like stress."

The film, set to be released on November 22, delves into the complex portrayal of Napoleon Bonaparte, a historical figure both revered and reviled in France. The storyline explores the duality of the French military tactician, depicting him as both ruthless and vulnerable. Vanessa Kirby takes on the role of Josephine, Napoleon's wife, whose character unravels the softer side of the iconic figure.

Returning to a theme he first explored in his feature film debut, The Duellists in 1977, Scott shared his affinity for the historical and cultural aspects of France. "In The Duellists, I end on Napoleon Bonaparte. That's the reason why. I enjoy that part of France and the whole ambiance of that culture. So, I wanted to go back to it completely with Napoleon," Scott explained while speaking to Reuters on the red carpet.