Top 5 Hollywood news today: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' opens in Korea to good numbers, Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' music video out

Christopher Nolan's film 'Tenet' may have faced several delays due to the pandemic, but the highly anticipated film has had a good start in South Korea where it is set to release theatrically.



Meanwhile, BTS has yet again broken a record with their single 'Dynamite'.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Christopher Nolan's ‘Tenet’ picks $717K In two days of Korea previews



After South Korean authorities tightened restrictions on public gatherings amid the spread of coronavirus, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ suffered a severe blow in the wake of aiming for a wider release. 'Tenet' is due for wide release in Korea on Wednesday. In two days of previews this weekend, the Warner Bros title grossed an estimated $717K on about 590 screens with limited capacity.



Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' music video is as stunning as the singer herself



Beyonce’s video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ has all the reasons why it should trend on the internet and it is rightly so! Weeks after unveiling Black is King, Beyonce has now released a celebratory clip as a standalone visual on YouTube which was initially a part of Beyonce’s musical film on Disney+.



BTS breaks another record with 'Dynamite' being viewed more than 100 million times in 24 hours



BTS are back with a bang. We are talking of their new dance-heavy music video titled ‘Dynamite’ that has achieved another feat -- more than 100 million views in just 24 hours. The music video for the peppy song came out on Friday and has since hogged limelights. Earlier, the song had recorded 10 million views in 20 minutes of its release.



Ellen Degeneres to talk to fans amid firing of producers from her show



As the controversy around workplace culture being toxic on her show's sets continues, Ellen Degeneres is reportedly planning to interact with fans to clear the air. Her show 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' has been in the middle of controversy and been accused of toxic workplace culture.



Playboy heir Cooper Hefner and 'Harry Potter' star Scarlett Byrne welcome their first child together



Actress Scarlett Byrne, best known for featuring in 'Harry Potter' has become a mother to a baby girl. Byrne is married to Playboy heir Cooper Hefner. This is their first child together and the couple have named their baby girl Betsy. Hefner, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

