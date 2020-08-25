Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' music video is as stunning as the singer herself

Beyonce’s video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ has all the reasons why it should trend on the internet and it is rightly so!

Weeks after unveiling Black is King, Beyonce has now released a celebratory clip as a standalone visual on YouTube which was initially a part of Beyonce’s musical film on Disney+. Beyonce's 'Black Is King' hopes to shift perception of being Black

In the new standalone video, Beyonce enlists the likes of Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland to help laud and pass down the ideals of Black identity, heritage and beauty to future generations of brown skinned girls.

The lyrics go something like: "Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately?/ Wish you could trade eyes with me 'cause/ There's complexities in complexion/ But your skin, it glow like diamonds/ Pigment like the earth, you be giving birth/ To everything alive, baby, know your worth.”

There are also guest features from Saint Jhn, Wizkid and her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

‘Brown Skin Girl’ first appeared on Beyoncé's 2019 LP ‘The Lion King: The Gift, which was itself a companion soundtrack to Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King’.

Watch the video here: