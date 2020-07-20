Beyonce unveils the trailer of 'Black Is King', her new visual album

Just a few weeks after she announced her new song 'Black is King', Beyonce dropped the trailer of the song on Sunday on OTT platform Disney Plus.



The new album, which is based on the soundtrack of Disney`s `The Lion King: The Gift` has been curated and produced by Beyonce.

The trailer of the video song features the musician`s daughter Blue Ivy Carter and several other celebrities like Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake and Jessie Reyez.



According to a press release,`Black Is King,` promises to reimagine the lessons from `The Lion King` for "today`s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."



Beyonce narrates in the background of the trailer, "You, who were formed by the heat of the galaxy, what a thing to be. Both unique and familiar. To be one and the same. And still unlike any other. Life is a set of choices. Lead or be led astray. Follow your light or lose it."



The trailer comes with borrows footage from `The Lion King,` with quotes from the movie appearing at several moments throughout the video. But the visual album has original footage too which has been shot in various locations in South Africa, Los Angeles, New York, London, West Africa and Belgium.



The visual album has a brief appearance of Oscar-winning Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong`o and pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time.



It tells the story of a young king`s "transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity." The much-awaited album is all set to drop on the online streaming platform Disney Plus on July 31.