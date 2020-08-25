BTS breaks another record with 'Dynamite' being viewed more than 100 million times in 24 hours

BTS are back with a bang. We are talking of their new dance-heavy music video titled ‘Dynamite’ that has achieved another feat -- more than 100 million views in just 24 hours.

The music video for the peppy song came out on Friday and has since hogged limelights. Earlier, the song had recorded 10 million views in 20 minutes of its release.

Meanwhile, the 100 million views record has surpassed the previous record held by fellow Korean pop band Blackpink whose song ‘How You Like That’ racked up 86.3 million views in 24 hours in June.

‘Dynamite’ is also the first video to achieve 100 million views in one day.

Dynamite is the first single from BTS to be sung entirely in English, and the band said they wanted it to convey "positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything".

The song is written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.