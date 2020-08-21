K-pop band BTS breaks YouTube record with 10 million views in 20 minutes

BTS has done it again. The Korean pop band broke YouTube record with their new song ‘Dynamite’ as they recorded a smashing 10 million views in just 20 minutes of the music video release.

In the next 40 minutes of its running, the music video recorded 20 million views.

‘Dynamite’ is the first song of the Korean pop band that was recorded completely in English.

In addition, BTS has single handedly obliterated the YouTube Premiere record, previously held by BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' music video which drew 1.65 million concurrent viewers. 'Dynamite' attracted a live count of between 3 to 4 million people at once.

The music video keeps true to its name as it has awesome energy and is full of fun.

Watch the video for Dynamite here:

BTS will also be performing 'Dynamite' at their first MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air live on 30 August.