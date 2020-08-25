Christopher Nolan's ‘Tenet’ picks $717K In two days of Korea previews

After South Korean authorities tightened restrictions on public gatherings amid the spread of coronavirus, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ suffered a severe blow in the wake of aiming for a wider release.

'Tenet' is due for wide release in Korea on Wednesday. In two days of previews this weekend, the Warner Bros title grossed an estimated $717K on about 590 screens with limited capacity.

Presales for Tenet have been very strong in the market. Nearly all available Imax shows had been sold out as of midweek last week, according to exhibition giant CGV.

But with tightened social-distancing guidelines limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people in the greater Seoul region, CGV lowered seating capacity to 50%, suspending its ticket booking service.

On Sunday, authorities said masks will be mandatory throughout Seoul, with the city applying a “one strike and you’re out” policy on facilities that must be closed. Those include cinemas under Level 3. A violation would result in a two-week suspension of operations, and fines also might be imposed.