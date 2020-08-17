Warner Bros. to screen Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' only in theatres that require mandatory masks

Warner Bros. upcoming film ‘Tenet’ by Christopher Nolan will soon come to theatres but there’s a catch.

The studio has confirmed that they will only let theaters screen the film if they adhere to proper health protocols.

These protocols were drafted by the National Association of Theater Owners, in a document titled the NATO Proposed Health & Safety Guidelines. Under these guidelines, moviegoers must wear a face covering while inside the theater. Other protocols include daily symptom and/or temperature checks for employees, as well as disinfecting auditoriums between screenings and staggering screenings to enforce social distancing.



The studio sent a letter to theatre chains that read: "These special terms are being offered to its exhibitor customers specifically for ‘Tenet’ to address the special circumstances in the market… including the high commercial risk from uncertain consumer demand, reopening rules, health and safety regulations, and socially distancing capacity issues."

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Tenet’ stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branaugh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith and Michael Caine.

The film releases in theaters in select US cities September 3.