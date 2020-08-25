Playboy heir Cooper Hefner and 'Harry Potter' star Scarlett Byrne welcome their first child together

Actress Scarlett Byrne, best known for featuring in 'Harry Potter' has become a mother to a baby girl. Byrne is married to Playboy heir Cooper Hefner. This is their first child together and the couple have named their baby girl Betsy.



Hefner, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.



"At 5:23 pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love, and joy," he captioned a series of photos with Byrne, 29, and their newborn.

In March, Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the 'Harry Potter' film series, and Hefner announced they were expecting their first child together.



The couple tied the knot in November 2019 during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles.