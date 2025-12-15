/George Clooney's major shift in Hollywood: Actor won't be playing romantic lead in future projects?; Here's the truth

Renowned actor and filmmaker George Clooney, who has been part of several films, including Three Kings, From Dusk till Dawn, and Syriana, among others, has reportedly taken a major decision for his career in the showbiz industry. Reports have surfaced that George Clooney won't be doing romantic roles anymore. Let's delve in to know more details.

Why won't George Clooney be playing romantic roles anymore?

As per an interaction with the Daily Mail, George Clooney said, "I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did. Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore."

He further said, "When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang. I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'll be 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat; that's a real number."

In an interview with the New York Times in 2022, George Clooney revealed how he faced criticism from a director who disapproved of his on-screen technique. He said, “I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl, and the director goes, 'Not like that.' And I was like, 'Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!'”

All about George Clooney

Clooney's first role was as an extra in the television miniseries Centennial in 1978, which was based on the novel of the same name by James A. Michener and was partly filmed in Clooney's hometown of Augusta, Kentucky. Clooney rose to fame when he played Dr Doug Ross, alongside Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Eriq LaSalle and Noah Wyle, in the hit NBC medical drama ER from 1994 to 1999.

George Clooney established himself as a film star with roles in From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Out of Sight (1998), Three Kings (1999), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), and the Ocean's film series (2001–2007). He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing a CIA officer in Syriana (2005).