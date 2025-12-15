/Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy

The Reiner family has returned to public attention following reports that filmmaker Rob Reiner(78) and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner (68), were found dead at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently questioning the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, as a person of interest; however, no arrests have been made and police have not confirmed any allegations. Rob was also well known as a Democratic Party activist and advocate of various liberal social causes. Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing. Amid these developments, attention has turned to the extraordinary legacy of Rob Reiner’s family especially his parents, Carl and Estelle Reiner.