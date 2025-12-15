LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From OJ Simpson to Marilyn Monroe! 7 horrifying celebrity tragedies that happened in Rob Reiner's neighbourhood before his murder

From OJ Simpson to Marilyn Monroe! 7 horrifying celebrity tragedies that happened in Rob Reiner's neighbourhood before his murder

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 16:10 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 16:10 IST

From O.J. Simpson to Marilyn Monroe, and the terrifying accidents involving Tiger Woods and Harrison Ford, the tragic murder of Rob Reiner is the latest chapter in Brentwood’s dark history. Here are 7 celebrities whose lives were marred by tragedy in this exclusive '90049' zip code.

1. Rob & Michele Reiner: The Latest Victims
1 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

1. Rob & Michele Reiner: The Latest Victims

The double homicide of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele has shattered the quiet of South Chadbourne Avenue. Found dead in their estate on Sunday, the couple’s murder is the most high-profile crime in the area since 1994. The ongoing investigation into their son, Nick Reiner, has turned the neighborhood into a crime scene once again, reviving the "Brentwood Curse" narrative in global media.

2. Marilyn Monroe: The Original Tragedy
2 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

2. Marilyn Monroe: The Original Tragedy

On August 4, 1962, the world stopped when Marilyn Monroe was found dead at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive. Her death, ruled a probable suicide by barbiturate overdose, remains shrouded in conspiracy theories. The Spanish Colonial "hacienda" where she took her final breath is still the most visited "dark tourism" site in Brentwood, symbolising the loneliness often hidden behind the neighbourhood's high gates.

3. Nicole Brown Simpson: The Crime of the Century
3 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

3. Nicole Brown Simpson: The Crime of the Century

Perhaps the most infamous address in American criminal history, 875 South Bundy Drive is where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were brutally stabbed to death on June 12, 1994. The savage nature of the crime and the subsequent media circus surrounding O.J. Simpson permanently stained Brentwood’s reputation, transforming it from a sleepy enclave into the epicenter of a national obsession.

4. O.J. Simpson: The Fall at Rockingham
4 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

4. O.J. Simpson: The Fall at Rockingham

While the murders happened on Bundy, the drama ended at O.J. Simpson’s estate on North Rockingham Avenue. It was here that the infamous Bronco chase concluded and where police found the "bloody glove." The estate was later demolished, but the location remains a landmark of celebrity disgrace, representing the moment one of America’s biggest heroes became its most controversial villain.

5. Tiger Woods: The Canyon Road Curse
5 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

5. Tiger Woods: The Canyon Road Curse

While his catastrophic 2021 car crash technically ended in nearby Rolling Hills, the tragedy is deeply linked to the treacherous canyon roads that snake through the Westside. Woods was in the area hosting the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club (bordering Brentwood) when he crashed. The accident, which nearly cost him his leg, highlighted the dangerous isolation of the winding roads that stars traverse daily.

6. Harrison Ford: The Aviation Miracle
6 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

6. Harrison Ford: The Aviation Miracle

In 2015, Star Wars icon Harrison Ford narrowly escaped death when his vintage plane suffered engine failure shortly after takeoff from Santa Monica Airport, which borders Brentwood. Ford crash-landed on the Penmar Golf Course, just yards from residential homes. The incident underscored the unique peril of Brentwood residents living in the flight path of celebrity hobbyists.

7. Dr. Dre: A Brush with Death
7 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

7. Dr. Dre: A Brush with Death

In 2021, hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre suffered a massive brain aneurysm at his sprawling Brentwood estate. While he survived, the incident occurred during a chaotic time involving a high-stakes divorce and a burglary attempt at his home while he was hospitalised. It served as a reminder that even in the most fortified mansions of Brentwood, health and safety are never guaranteed.

Trending Photo

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy
7

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank
7

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?
7

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target
5

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025
5

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025