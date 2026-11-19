Taylor Swift made a stunning return to the CMA Awards stage after 13 years, and it was pure magic.

For the 60th CMA Awards, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the pop superstar kicked off her performance backstage as she went on to perform her Toy Story 5track "I Knew It, I Knew You" while walking through the hallways. And like Taylor always does, her performance was a tribute to her 2006 appearance at the Country Music Awards as well as her first album. The asymmetrical dress that the singer wore to attend the awards was hung in the dressing room as she made her way out. The other dresses also made a special appearance also from her first album.

Along the way, she danced with country legends, bumping into Little Big Town, Eric Church, putting a cowboy hat on Lainey Wilson, and meeting Brad Paisley, Sugarland, and Brooks & Dunn.

Country legend Bill Anderson then handed her a sparkling blue guitar, and she walked on stage where Keith Urban joined her on banjo.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” was the perfect choice for the night as it was Swift’s first No. 1 on country radio in 13 years.

As everyone enjoyed, Swift threw in her surprise and performed her 2006 debut hit "Our Song," the track that launched the pop star's career two decades ago.

While it was a delight to see Swift performing and grooving on the stage, it was also her fashion that went perfectly with the performance, be it the sparkling silver corset-like top, or the bright red ruffled skirt and cowboy boots.

Swift last performed at the CMAs in 2013, and her return came weeks after her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and with her 26th career CMA nomination for "I Knew It, I Knew You."

It's not every day that Swift performs, so for her fans, it was a moment that had the whole internet talking.

Taylor Swift pesents the duo with Lifetime Achievement Award

Not only performance, but Taylor Swift also walked up to the stage to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn following a tribute performance.

“This award is given out to an artist or a group that has ascended to incomparable heights in country music,” said Swift. “And given that it’s named after Willie Nelson, evidently to win it, you also have to have a massive amount of aura points. Given that they provided the world with eternal bangers like ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie,’ ‘My Maria,’ ‘Red Dirt Road’ and ‘Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You,’ Brooks and Dunn are the perfect recipients of this honor.”