/Did Machine Gun Kelly regret losing Megan Fox? Rapper reacts to viral post

Machine Gun Kelly has reacted to the speculation surrounding his past relationship with Megan Fox after a fabricated social media post attributed to the rapper went viral. The message claimed that he regretted losing the actress.

The rumours started on Monday, when a screenshot of the alleged post surfaced on X. It had recent pictures of Fox, along with an image of the former couple together, and said that seeing the actress’ photographs had left the rapper regretting their separation.

How did the speculation begin?

The post attributed to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, read, “Seeing these new pictures of Megan genuinely makes me wanna throw my phone into a f***ing wall.”

It further claimed, “I had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somehow found a way to f**k it all up. Imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is. I'll never forgive myself for that s**t.”

Later on October 13, MGK responded to the viral screenshot on his X. "That tweet is faker than a pair of tits," the rapper wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’ relationship

MGK and Fox first met in March 2020 while filming the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They made their relationship public later that year.

The couple took their relationship a step further when MGK proposed to Fox in January 2022. But the couple had their fair share of ups and downs, including a public rough patch in 2023, before calling it quits for good in late 2024.

Also Read: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly split weeks after announcing their preganancy

Despite their breakup, the former couple welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025. They have since continued to co-parent their child.

MGK has also spoken positively about Fox. During an appearance on Today in August 2025, he said, “I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work.”

He added, “She's the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.”