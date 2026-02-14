/Charlie's Angels reboot in work? Here's what we know

Charlie's Angels, which began with a TV show, became a Hollywood hit after films were released in 2000, 2003 and 2019. The story of three girls training secretly to become private investigators will soon be back on big screens, as Sony Pictures will reportedly be reviving this popular franchise. Let's delve in to know more about the upcoming reboot version of the spy-action thriller.

More details about the reboot version of Charlie's Angels

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is developing a new feature version of Charlie's Angels, the female-led action and crime franchise. In addition, the studio has reportedly hired Pete Chiarelli, who is best known for The Proposal and Crazy Rich Asians, to pen the script.

The report suggests that Drew Barrymore and her Flower Films banner, which was behind the first big-screen takes, will be back for the new version. However, Sony is yet to confirm this.

All about Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels is an American crime drama television series created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts for ABC. It originally aired from September 22, 1976, to June 24, 1981, airing for five seasons consisting of 115 episodes. It was produced by Spelling-Goldberg Productions.

Charlie's Angels is the first film in the Charlie's Angels trilogy, a continuation of the television series of the same name created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts. Unlike the original series, the film features more comic elements. The movie stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as three women working in a private detective agency in Los Angeles.