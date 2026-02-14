Iconic films of Hollywood, including The Notebook, Casablanca, and A Walk to Remember, among others that span decades, offer timeless, tear-jerking, and passionate love stories. Let's take a look at a few of the movies that you can binge-watch with your partner on Valentine's Day.
Watching romance movies is a universal genre, which everyone would prefer to watch. Despite the infusion of thrill, suspense, or action, audiences would still love to watch the romance on screen! The passion, chemistry, and affection showcased between the couple on screen in any film swoons the audience. Here's a look at the timeless classics of Hollywood that never seem to grow old.
Set during WWII, it tells the story of Rick, a nightclub owner in Casablanca, who agrees to help his former lover, Ilsa, and her husband. Soon, Ilsa's feelings for Rick resurface, and she finds herself renewing her love for him. It stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, among others.
It tells the story of Jerry Maguire, a sports agent who starts his own agency after getting fired from his job for exposing the alleged illegal practices that exist in his profession. Later, he manages to find only one client. The unconventional family and the romance between Jerry and Dorothy serve as the catalyst for his personal growth and transformation. The sports dramedy stars Tom Cruise, Renee Zellweger, and Kelly Preston, among others.
It tells the story of Edward, a rich entrepreneur, who hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events. Trouble ensues when he falls in love with her and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.
The Notebook tells the story of Noah, a poor man, who falls in love with Allie, who comes from wealth. They are forced to keep their passion for each other aside due to societal pressure and a difference in the social stature of their families. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, and James Marsden, among others.
The Holiday tells the story of two girls from different countries who swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys. It stars Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black, among others.
It follows the story of Henry, against the idea of a committed romance with women, who meets Lucy and is smitten with her. She too likes him. But unhappiness visits him when he realises she suffers from short-term memory loss. The film stars Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, and Peter Segal, among others.
The film tells the story of Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, two strangers who fall in love while exchanging mail online. However, they are unaware that the person they love virtually is the business rival they hate in real life. The romantic comedy stars Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Parker Posey, and Greg Kinnear, among others.
The romantic comedy follows the story of Anna Scott, a famous actress, who falls in love with William Thacker, owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill, due to certain circumstances. But the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond. It stars Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Rhys Ifans, and Gina McKee, among others.
It follows the story of Landon, a popular student who, while acting in a school play, falls in love with Jamie, a reverend's daughter. Just as they overcome their different backgrounds, a secret threatens to end their love.