/Baywatch reboot: Stephen Amell, best known for Suits LA, bags lead role

Canadian actor Stephen Amell, who has been part of popular projects including Suits LA, Arrow and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows will reportedly be part of the Baywatch reboot version. The much-anticipated show is reportedly backed by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle. Let's delve in to know the details about the role of Stephen Amell.

What role will Stephen Amell be playing in the Baywatch reboot?

As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen Amell has been roped in to play the role of Hobie

Buchannon, a lead role. In the same report, Matt Nix, an executive producer and showrunner, stated, "From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of Baywatch demands: heart, intensity and that undeniable hero energy. He's the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight and still make it feel fine. We're so excited to get started."

All about Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell gained recognition after playing the lead role of Oliver Queen on the CW superhero series Arrow, based on DC Comics. Outside of television, Amell portrayed Casey Jones in the superhero film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

He co-produced and starred in Code 8 and its sequel, Code 8: Part II, with his cousin Robbie Amell. He has also made a number of appearances in the professional wrestling circuit.

What do we know about the Baywatch reboot?

Reportedly, Fox has officially given a series order for a reboot of Baywatch revolving around legendary lifeguards, which is set to air during the 2026-2027 season and will have 12 episodes.

The report of The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the production on Baywatch is slated to begin shooting this spring in Venice Beach and on the Fox studio lot in Century City. Nix serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

All about Baywatch

Baywatch was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, who produced the show throughout its 11-season run. The series focuses on both professional and personal challenges faced by the characters, portrayed by a large rotating ensemble cast that includes Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert.