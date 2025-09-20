Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson is all set to go back into the world of Barb Wire, as she and her sons are reportedly planning to bring back the character on screens. Read to know more details.
Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson is one of the renowned actresses who gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of C.J Parker in the series Baywatch. The Hollywood actress has lately been garnering attention for her relationship status with Liam Neeson. She recently inaugurated her production company along with her sons and is also eyeing Barb Wire as her first project.
According to several reports, Anderson and her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, Dylan Jagger, launched a production company named And-Her-Sons Productions whose first project will be a Barb Wire.
Reportedly, Barb Wire will be a TV version based on the story of Dark Horse comics' 1990s character, whom the actress played in the 1996 action film.
According to Entertainment Weekly report, a representative of the Andersons has reportedly confirmed that the actress and Brandon Lee Thomas will executively produce the project, which is in development. Reports suggest that the project is a joint production between UCP, Dark Horse Entertainment, and And-Her-Sons Productions.
Barb Wire, helmed by David Hogan, produced by Brad Wymna, and written by Chuck Pfarrer, is a superhero film that is based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name.
Set in a fascist USA, it tells the story of Barb Wire, a mercenary and bounty hunter, who is forced into a secret government plan involving biological weapons when her former lover asks for a favour. Apart from Pamela Anderson, the film also starred Temuera Morrison, Victoria Rowell, Jack Noseworthy, Xander Berkeley, and Udo Kier, among others.
The film provided great publicity for the then-new Triumph Thunderbird 900 motorcycle, as it featured in publicity photographs with Pamela Anderson. However, the film was a box office dud.