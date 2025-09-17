/Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, sparks marriage buzz

Cardi B is officially expecting again and this time, she has confirmed the happy news herself. The Grammy-winning rapper revealed in an interview with Gayle King that she is pregnant with her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B opens up on pregnancy journey

As per the CBS Mornings, Cardi said she feels “in a good space” balancing her personal life and career. “I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” she shared.

She also praised Diggs for standing by her during tough moments. “Two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack… but Diggs makes me feel very confident,” she admitted, noting the stress of rolling out her new album Am I the Drama? while navigating pregnancy.

A hint at marriage?

Fans are buzzing not only about Cardi B’s pregnancy but also whether wedding bells could be in the future. While promoting her projects, including a co-hosting stint on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Cardi has been repeatedly asked about a possible marriage with Diggs. Although she hasn’t confirmed any plans, her affectionate words about him have only fueled speculation.

Shutting down rumours with style

The pregnancy reveal follows weeks of speculation, especially after her recent court appearances in Manhattan. At one point, Cardi snapped back at a pushy reporter who suggested Offset might still be involved. She responded sharply, “Stop disrespecting me. Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Act like you have some manners and your mama taught you [to] respect women.”

Cardi B’s message to fans

Always outspoken, Cardi had a playful message for her supporters; “Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, cause I’m a mother of four now.”