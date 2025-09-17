/Matthew McConaughey reveals struggle with 'Mexican dirt weed': 'That’s why I quit smoking'

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, known for blockbuster films like Interstellar, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life. In his newly released book Poems & Prayers, the 55-year-old star reveals his past battle with marijuana addiction.

McConaughey on his addiction

In one of the poems featured in his book, McConaughey describes how he once fell into a cycle of heavy marijuana use. He referred to the drug as “Mexican dirt weed,” recalling that it often left him in a strange state of paralysis. “I’d find myself stuck for hours staring at one grain in the ceiling rafters, thinking it was trying to tell me something important. It wasn’t,” the actor confessed, according to US Weekly.

The actor compared smoking to a “paralysis puff of analysis,” where overthinking consumed his mind. What began as a recreational habit soon spiraled into an unhealthy dependency.

Missing his own birthday while high

McConaughey also shared a striking incident from those years. He once missed his own birthday party because he couldn’t stop listening to Janet Jackson’s song That’s the Way Love Goes on repeat while sitting in his car, too high to move.

Why he quit smoking weed

The Serenity star admitted that eventually, he recognized how marijuana was disrupting his rhythm in life. “If every dance step matters too much, we never find our rhythm. If we give every note too much credit, we’ll never hear the song. That’s why I quit smoking,” he wrote in the book.

Struggles during early Hollywood days

Poems & Prayers doesn’t just document McConaughey’s substance use; it also paints a picture of his early Hollywood struggles. He recalls 1994 as a particularly tough year, when he had no agent, only $2,000 to his name, and was sleeping on a friend’s couch.

Despite financial challenges, he leaned on writing as a source of hope. One poem from that period reads, “Today, give me the heart to know what feels right, the mind to argue if it doesn’t, and the gut to decide what to do from there.”