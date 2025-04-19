7 steps to create Matthew McConaughey's 'Wavy' hairstyle
Produced by Tarun Mishra
To replicate Matthew McConaughey’s hairstyle, it is essential to have fine- to medium-textured hair with a natural wave or soft curl. The style also requires density, meaning the hair should not be visibly thinning. Hair should ideally fall one to two inches past the ears to achieve the right effect.
Those with thick and straight hair may not achieve the same result. According to stylist Greg Ruggeri, while the look may still be presentable, it will likely resemble a different style altogether, such as that worn by Brad Pitt in earlier years.
Minimal cutting is required for this style. Ask your stylist to tidy the overall shape while keeping the length intact. Request that the ends be texturised to introduce softness and definition throughout the hair.
To style the hair casually, apply a light curling balm or paste when the hair is slightly damp. Ruggeri recommends gently distributing the product with your palms and lightly raking it through with your fingers. Follow with a few sprays of salt spray to enhance the natural wave and provide some hold.
For formal occasions, use slightly more product to create a smoother, glossier appearance. The approach remains similar to the casual method, with emphasis on finger-styling to find a balance that complements the face shape.
Hair should be trimmed every four to eight weeks using scissors only. This helps maintain the style’s shape and prevent the ends from becoming too uneven. Straight-haired individuals may require more frequent texturising.
Products recommended for achieving this style include curling balms like Evo’s Liquid Rollers, salt sprays such as David Mallet’s Australian Salt Spray, and light pastes like Evo’s Box o’ Bollox. The key is to avoid heavy application and aim for a natural, slightly tousled finish.