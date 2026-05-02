Renowned American supermodel Bella Hadid, younger sister to Gigi Hadid, reuniting with her ex Adan Banuelos has sparked romance rumours. Their latest appearance comes after reports of them parting ways after a brief relationship. Several pictures and videos of Bella and Adan have since then gone viral on social media.

Are Bella and Adan back together?

As per the report of TMZ, Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos were spotted together at a celebrity cutting event, which was held at Taylor Sheridan's ranch. The same report suggests that the people around there had witnessed that the duo looked comfortable in each other's presence. One X user shared the image.

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In addition, the couple had never broken up amid the breakup reports circulating for quite some time.

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Bella Hadid-Adan Banuelos' relationship timeline

Bella Hadid is an American model. She began her modelling career aged 16. She was signed to IMG Models in August 2014 and made her New York Fashion Week debut the following month. Her older sister Gigi Hadid is also a model.

In 2017, Hadid broke Doutzen Kroes's record for the most Vogue September covers in one year by appearing in five international editions. As of 2023, Hadid was one of the world's highest-paid models, earning $19 million, as per reports.