/Chanel’s barefoot sandals break the internet - what were they thinking, ask netizens

The fashion world is an unpredictable place where anything is possible. Just when you think you’ve seen the weirdest trends, the industry finds a way to push boundaries even further. Now, Chanel’s latest footwear has joined the list of bizarre fashion items, challenging the very concept of what a shoe is supposed to be.

At Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, designer Matthieu Blazy unveiled a new line of footwear that is without a sole. Yes, you read that right, a shoe without a sole.

Chanel's barefoot shoe leaves netizens in shock

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What could be called one of the most shocking fashion moments of 2026 took place on April 28 at the brand’s Cruise 2026/27 show at the Casino Municipal in Biarritz. Models walked down the runway wearing the incomplete sandals that only had knee part and nothing else.

The unique sandal, which quickly grabbed attention across social media, is essentially just a heel base attached to the foot with thin strings. That’s it, the rest of the foot remains completely bare. The designer had the models walked on the ramp with different designs, one was golden other was black.

This unusual fashion item has left many wondering how far fashion can go. While several bizarre designs have been released by brands like Balenciaga in recent years, this one arguably tops the list, as it reduces footwear to almost nothing but an ankle attachment.

The product is not yet available on Chanel’s website, but whenever it does launch, some speculate that celebrities like Kanye West or Bianca Censori might be among the first to try it for obvious reasons.

Soon after the clips of Chanel's new footwear went viral, netizens started reacting with the bizzare.

While some made fun of the cost that it would be available at.

'''Looks like something from April Fool's Day lol. Since this is from Chanel, it must cost $999.99 lol,'' one user commented.

Another user commented,''So just making bare feet non-zero drop? 😭''