/Ahead of Met Gala 2026: A look back at the most bizarre red carpet moments

Billy Porter often stuns the paparazzi and the viewers with his striking looks. At the 2022 Met Gala, he wore a custom, gilded catsuit, featuring intricate gold-plated headpieces, gold glitter boots, and massive, 10-foot-long golden wings. At the moment, not just the outfit but his entrance caught the eyes of everyone present in the hall. He was carried down the red carpet on a velvet-lined litter by shirtless attendants wearing gold pants and body chains.