/Ahead of Met Gala 2026: A look back at the most bizarre red carpet moments

Met Gala 2026 is just a few days away. While all the buzz is about the unique and glamorous couture, some celebrities failed to meet expectations and hence became a major talking point for their odd and unconventional red carpet appearances.
The buzz around Met Gala 2026 is growing with each day. While fashion’s biggest night grabbed attention with unique couture, some looks failed to deliver on the red carpet glamour and landed on the list of the weirdest of all time. Let's revisit some of the bizarre fashion statements that took over the red carpet.
Remember when Doja Cat transformed into a real-life cat on the Met Gala red carpet? The American singer and rapper paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette. She opted for a full-body prosthetic makeup that included cat whiskers and a realistic snout, paired with an Oscar de la Renta gown. Beyond her striking look, what viewers found even more weird was that during red carpet interviews, she responded to every question with just one word, “Meow.”
At the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, Katy Perry featured herself in a working chandelier look, designed by Jeremy Scott. The outfit featured thousands of Swarovski crystals, lighted bulbs, and a second chandelier, which the artist carried on her head.
Another look that adds to the list of the weird looks was Lil Nas X’s 2023 Gala look. It was considered one of the most striking in the event's history. The ensemble highlighted the artist covered in more than a thousand crystals over his body and with very little clothing.
Leto made an unconventional Met Gala appearance in 2019. He opted for a long-sleeved, high-neck red Gucci gown covered in diamond-encrusted chain accessories. What went beyond bizarre was him carrying a hyper-realistic replica of his own head down the Met steps.
Model and actress Cara Delevingne made headlines at the 2022 Met Gala. Initially, she arrived on the red carpet wearing a tailored red Dior Haute Couture suit. The transformation came when she took off the blazer to reveal her torso, which was barely covered in gold paint and adorned with pasties and delicate butterfly-themed jewellery.
Billy Porter often stuns the paparazzi and the viewers with his striking looks. At the 2022 Met Gala, he wore a custom, gilded catsuit, featuring intricate gold-plated headpieces, gold glitter boots, and massive, 10-foot-long golden wings. At the moment, not just the outfit but his entrance caught the eyes of everyone present in the hall. He was carried down the red carpet on a velvet-lined litter by shirtless attendants wearing gold pants and body chains.
Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala look is considered one of her weirdest and most talked-about because the artist was completely covered in a massive red pleated gown, which gave her an unstructured figure and was too dramatic for red-carpet glamour.
The Desi Girl went down with her 2019 look. She wore a custom Dior haute couture gown paired with a curly hairstyle, a silver crown, and exaggerated makeup. Many in the audience found her attire and hairstyle absurd, as the look did not serve to make her overall appearance appealing.